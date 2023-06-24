Man charged with felony for allegedly trashing home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man May 30 for allegedly destroying furniture and decorations in his home during a domestic incident.
A woman told deputies May 28 her husband Bailey Mitchell, 61, had gotten angry with her and broke furniture, cooking pots and vases in their house. Deputies reported observing the broken vase and pots, as well as a lamp that had been knocked over, a shattered glass bedside table and a broken iPhone that belonged to the wife.
Deputies also reported locating a large gun safe, a lever action rifle and large amounts of ammunition on the safe.
Mitchell was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.