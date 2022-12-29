Man charged with DUI following I-285 wreck

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Flowery Branch man for driving under the influence Dec. 9 after a wreck on I-285.
Police from Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were called to the intersection of I-285 and Perimeter Center Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash.
After investigating the wreck, police arrested one of the drivers for DUI, improper lane usage, possession of an open container and permit violations.
The man was taken to Northside Hospital for medical treatment and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.