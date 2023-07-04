Man charged with burglary of office on Ravina Drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 39-year-old Decatur man who was allegedly found burglarizing a Dunwoody office building.
Police responded to a business on Ravina Drive in Dunwoody at 11:30 p.m. June 9 after receiving reports a man was refusing to leave the building and had stolen a package.
The report said officers knew the suspect by sight, having helped him previously that day and saw on security camera footage that he wandered through the building and threw up on the floor before fleeing the scene.
Officers located the man sitting in front of the building and found him in possession of a package from a business on the building’s seventh floor.
The man was charged with burglary and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.