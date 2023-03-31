Man charged in shooting of Cumming woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies responded to a gunshot wound call on Breeze Bay Road around 4 a.m. March 18.
Bruce Knox, 26, of Cumming told dispatch his girlfriend had accidentally shot herself in the arm while attempting to shoot coyotes off the back porch. At the scene, Knox then told deputies his girlfriend had attempted to get the gun out of the nightstand and had accidentally shot herself.
Deputies reported the woman insisted to be with Knox while EMS treated her. Knox had fingernail scratch marks on his arms, the report states, and deputies called the Major Crimes Unit.
The deputies reporting seeing blood on the floor with fake fingernails near it, blood with arm tissue on the bed and a ripped comforter.
Knox was charged with felony aggravated assault with a gun. Deputies determined the incident to be family violence due to the suspect and the woman’s relationship.