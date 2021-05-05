FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of touching a female co-worker was arrested April 15 along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Juan Martin Luna, 56, turned himself in to deputies at the Forsyth County jail and was charged with sexual battery.
According to deputies, the charge stems from an incident that was reported in February. Luna was released from jail on $5,520 bond.
