DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a Waffle House on Chamblee Dunwoody Road for reports of an unruly man disturbing other customers Aug. 26.
Jeremy Stanford Ransby, 33, of Newnan, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said the man appeared heavily intoxicated when they encountered him at the diner. Restaurant staffers said he grabbed one patron’s arm and screamed at another customer. Wait staff had to comp those customers’ meal.
According to the report, Ransby then went behind the counter and grabbed a waitress’ cell phone and also touched the cash register. Employees called 911 when Ransby reportedly made an overhead stabbing motion with a pen in his hand.
