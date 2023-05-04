Man buys 3 laptops in employment scam

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police April 18 that he had accepted a job offer, and after purchasing thousands in Apple laptops, discovered the entire operation was a scam.
The man was contacted by a company about a job offer for an entry level management position. After accepting the offer, he was sent training information through email and purchased three Apple MacBooks. He mailed the computers to New York, with money provided through a credit union account.
The man said after he made the purchases and mailed the computers, the credit union recalled the money. He told police he was out $7,300 for the products and shipping.
The man said he had a friend who went through the same situation with the same individuals and did research, finding information he believed to be connected to the individuals.
The man was able to make contact with a person who shares a building space with a company named JMD Logistics. The person told him the people at the company have been known to commit fraudulent acts.