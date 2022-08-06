Man attempts to steal large box of electronics in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A man impersonating an employee attempted to steal more than $16,000 worth of electronics July 12 from Walmart on Mansell Road.
A loss prevention associate told police they had been contacted by an associate in the electronics department about a man they didn’t recognize who was wearing a Walmart employee uniform.
The suspect then took a box labeled “Walmart #16 for return for reuse” and stated he was there to pick up merchandise for someone else. The box contained 29 iPhones and three HP laptops worth a total value of $16,828.
Loss prevention asked him who his managers were, but he could not give an answer, so they confiscated the box of electronics.
The suspect then said he could go get the person who sent him to collect the items. He walked away, knocking items off shelves as he left the store. He was last seen walking toward Mansell Road.