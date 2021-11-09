ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called about a robbery at a Waffle House Oct. 22 along Old Milton Parkway.
The victim reported that he was standing behind the restaurant smoking a cigarette when a Dodge Charger pulled up. Three young men got out of the vehicle and began beating the Valdosta man, knocking him to the ground, then took his wallet and cell phone.
The victim said his wallet contained debit cards and $300 in cash. Police checked the Waffle House but didn’t find any surveillance cameras that captured the robbery.
