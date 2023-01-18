Man attacked over parking at Dunwoody apartments

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A bad parking job at a local apartment complex reportedly spurred a number of unidentified suspects to assault a Dunwoody man.
On Dec. 26, Dunwoody Police learned a man was attacked outside of an apartment on Winters Chapel Road after he parked his car blocking in multiple vehicles outside of his building. When the victim went to move his car, he was attacked by five men, who asked why he had parked blocking cars in.
Reports said suspects smashed the victim’s phone and began punching and kicking him, yelling that they would kill him if he called the police.
The suspects also reportedly damaged the victim’s car during the attack. No arrests were made in the case at the time of the report.