MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an apartment along Morris Road on Aug. 2 for reports that someone used a resident’s name to get hospital treatment.
The victim told officers he was billed $378 from Northside Hospital in Atlanta for services that occurred July 19. The victim said he never visited the hospital that day.
The man called the hospital to find out more about the bill. He told police that hospital staff told him they did not check the ID of the patient who came in posing as him.
The victim then called police to alert them of the possible fraud.
