CUMMING, Ga. — An Alpharetta man turned himself in to authorities Feb. 18 amid reports he touched a woman inappropriately while she was shopping at the Publix on Bethelview Road Feb. 7.

Stephen Mark Roegge, 64, was charged with sexual battery in connection with the incident. According to deputies, a 28-year-old woman said an older man grabbed her behind twice while she was standing at the Publix deli counter. The woman left the grocery store and told her husband about the incident. Deputies worked with the store management to identify Roegge as the suspect.

Tags

Load comments