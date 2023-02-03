Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown.

Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a home invasion in progress where a man entered a home and began firing rounds. As police arrived on the scene, they saw a man exit the front door of a residence with a shotgun in his hand.

The police told the man to drop his weapon and get on the ground. The man dropped his weapon, but said “I’m not getting on the ground, I have a pistol.” When he reached into his pocket, officers grabbed the man and forced him down.

The man was taken in for questioning and later charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of felony obstruction. The arrest report lists him as a Port Saint Lucie, Florida resident.