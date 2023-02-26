Man arrested for trespassing incident

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a man on Feb. 15 after he tried to get inside a woman’s residence on Crabapple Park Drive.
The resident called police to report a stranger was harassing her and asking her to let him inside. After she refused, the man began to walk around the house and shine lights in the windows.
The resident told police she thought the man was going to force entry into her house.
When police arrived, they saw the man standing on the roof of the house. He said he was “visiting someone.” Officers told the man he did not know the resident and tried to convince him to come down safely.
Instead, the man jumped down from a height of about eight feet. Roswell police arrested him for criminal trespass and reckless conduct and took the man to Fulton County Jail.