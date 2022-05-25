Man arrested for threats made to Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawsonville man was arrested May 16 after allegedly threatening a member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office over the phone five days earlier.
The man called dispatch to complain about a Forsyth County deputy’s driving. Dispatch patched in a deputy to take details of the incident. The man gave only vague information about which patrol vehicle he had encountered, but said it nearly ran him off the road.
The deputy on the phone attempted to calm the man down, but the man began insulting the deputy with profanities.
The deputy then asked the man to meet in person, believing they could have a more productive and calm conversation that way, according to the report.
The deputy asked where the two could meet, and the man allegedly responded with, “Why, so I can blow your brains out?”
The deputy continued to ask to meet the man, but the threats continued, according to the report. The deputy hung up on the man, who then called back and hung up again after a brief, confrontational exchange.
The deputy was able to identify the driver of the patrol vehicle the caller had encountered and was able to get details on the caller’s car. Matthew Haney, 38, was arrested on charges of terroristic threats.