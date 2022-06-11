Man arrested for drugs after pulling off roadway

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta driver was arrested May 26 after he allegedly pulled his car over in front of police who were not attempting to stop him.
Two officers were patrolling the area of Hidden Branches Drive around 2 a.m. when a car in front of them “randomly” pulled over in front of them and stopped. The officers then conducted a stop to ensure the driver was OK, according to the report.
The driver said he assumed the police wanted to speak to him because they were driving behind him. When police ran the man’s license, it returned as having three suspensions. Police placed the man under arrest for driving with a suspended license.
During the arrest, the man began yelling for his wife, who was not on the scene. When police searched the man’s pockets, they discovered two rock-like substances that tested positive for cocaine.
Police conducted an inventory of the man’s car before impounding it and found six cellphones, two tablets and four “diamond-like” stones in the car, along with a metal pipe, butane torch lighters and a steel wool pad.
Police transported Asghar Sajadieh, 63, of Atlanta, to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of felony drug possession and driving with a suspended license.