Man arrested by Dunwoody police for theft of three bottles of wine

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Shoplifting was reported March 1 at Kroger on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The suspect exited the Kroger with three bottles of wine without paying for them.
When police arrived, store officials said the suspect was last seen crossing the street and going behind the Bank of America.
Police located the suspect, identified as Andrew Ridge Cockrell. After he was identified, he was handcuffed and transported back to Kroger, where he was charged with shoplifting.
Loss prevention stated that the stolen wine bottles had a total value of $52.67.