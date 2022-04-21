Man arrested at Gilly’s following bar fight

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police responded to an alleged assault at Gilly’s Sports Bar on Dunwoody Park around 2 a.m. April 9.
Police arrived and saw the bar manager yelling at the suspect who was sitting on the curb. The manager told police the man had struck another bar patron. The man told police he didn’t like the way another patron was looking at him, so he pushed him.
After police placed the man in handcuffs, he “lunged at the bar manager in an aggressive manner.” When an officer attempted to search the man before putting him in a patrol vehicle, he yelled lewd remarks to the officer.
Stephen Lindstrom, 52, of Doraville, was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and was charged with disorderly conduct. He yelled at the officer transporting him for most of the journey, according to the report.