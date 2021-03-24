JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta man was arrested outside his Birch Rill Drive residence March 13 after he led a patrol officer on a low-speed car chase.
Dennis Eric Grant, 33, was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, no insurance and invalid registration.
An officer spotted the man swerving and committing other traffic violations on Old Alabama Road. He suspected Grant of driving under the influence and followed him.
When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Grant sped away and only stopped when he reached his driveway. Grant told the officer, “I just figured I’m so close to home,” according to the arrest report.
He admitted to drinking a double shot of Jack Daniels and a beer. Grant’s breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content was .033 and .032 g/210L, well under the legal driving limit of .08, according to police.
