ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Decatur man Oct. 4 for reportedly trying to fight a manager at the Regal Cinemas movie theater inside the Avalon shopping mall.
Samir Dayshawn Bolton, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
According to police, mall security tried to kick Bolton off the property, but he continued to walk away from the guards. An officer arrived and placed Bolton into custody following a slight struggle.
Mall security told police Bolton tried to fight a manager during a dispute inside the movie theater. They wanted him criminally trespassed from the Avalon property.
