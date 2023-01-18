Man appears at store with gunshot wounds

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell detective is investigating the case after a man who entered the Holcomb Bridge Home Depot and declared he had been shot on Jan. 12.
The man, a Cumming resident, appeared to have a gunshot wound on the lower jaw, but refused to remove a black cloth mask he was wearing with holes that matched the jaw wounds.
The injured man refused to sit down or tell police who shot him, only stating that he needed an ambulance. Eventually, police were able to determine the man was likely shot somewhere in Martin’s Landing, a nearby residential subdivision.
Officers took the man’s mask and phone for evidence, and an ambulance transported him to North Fulton Hospital. The case is still open and there is no listed suspect.