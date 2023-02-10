Man allegedly fires gun during domestic dispute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man on felony aggravated battery charges following a domestic dispute Jan. 31.
Deputies arrived at a residence on Matt Highway in Cumming around 1 a.m. A woman at the scene said her stepson Brett Barrett, 43, had been drinking and shooting a firearm in the backyard. She said she believed Barrett had fired a gun inside the home as well.
Barrett allegedly shoved his nephew and dislocated his shoulder after the nephew asked why Barrett had fired a gun so late.
According to deputies, Barrett was unable to walk on his own, and he appeared to be intoxicated. Barrett denied a fight had occurred, and he said he was not firing any weapons.
Deputies located a Smith & Wesson handgun in a green pickup truck, which Barrett said he drives. Deputies found several 9mm shell casings and empty beer cans near the basement where Barrett lives.
Barrett was transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital due to his level of intoxication. At the hospital, Barrett allegedly admitted to the fight, but he claimed there was no physical incident. He also said he loved guns and owned an AK-47.
In the basement, deputies found more than 10 firearms and various firearm accessories. Deputies also found a Glock handgun that was confirmed stolen by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Barrett was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm while under the influence and criminal trespass.