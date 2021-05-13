MILTON, Ga. — Police on May 1 were called to a BP gas station on Arnold Mill Road for reports of an armed gunman pointing his weapon at another driver in traffic.
The victim told officers he was driving an SUV westbound on Mayfield Road with his two sons in tow. He noticed the suspect tossing items out of his vehicle. When the two SUV’s reached a stop light at Birmingham Highway, the victim got out and approached the suspect’s vehicle. He asked the man to stop littering, saying “We all have to live here.”
The driver then picked up a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim, who ran back to his own SUV. The suspect then sped from the scene heading west. The victim gave officers the suspect’s license number. The vehicle was registered to a Marietta man, according to investigators. No arrest was made.
