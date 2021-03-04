ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Chattahoochee Circle on Feb. 19 after a man reported that a woman pulled a gun on him during a rendezvous at her apartment.
According to the police report, the woman pulled $200 from the victim's pocket and tossed the cash in the air. The man began picking up the money from the floor later as he was leaving, and claimed the woman pulled out a pink 9mm gun, pointed it at him and told him he had 10 seconds to get out.
The man told officers he initially ignored the woman's demand and continued collecting his cash. But he said she started counting down from 10 and cocked the gun once she got to five. The man ran out of the apartment, leaving behind the money and one of his shoes, police said. The victim declined to press charges but told officers he just wanted his property returned. No one answered when officers knocked on the woman's door.
