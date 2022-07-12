Man accused of using BB gun in Forsyth store heist

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man June 22 after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a security guard at Designer Shoe Warehouse on Peachtree Parkway after stealing merchandise.
A store manager showed deputies video footage that depicted the man enter the store, grab a mesh bag from the store, put $375 worth merchandise in the bag and walk out.
A security guard responded to the theft and told deputies he saw the suspect put the merchandise into a pickup truck. He said the suspect pointed a gun – later determined to be a BB gun – at him.
The guard told deputies he ran away from the suspect when he saw the gun.
After he had been detained, the suspect initially gave police a false name and birth date when asked for his identity, according to the report. The 40-year-old Norcross man was arrested for shoplifting, simple assault, obstruction and providing false information.