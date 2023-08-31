Man accused of stalking neighbor’s daughter

MILTON, Ga. — Police cited a Milton man for allegedly stalking his neighbors on Eagle Pass Aug. 20.
A woman told police she and her daughter were outside gardening when she saw the suspect prop his cellphone on his second story window directly facing her residence. The victim said her daughter went inside because she was scared and upset about being watched by the suspect.
When police confronted the suspect, he said the phone was used to record the victim throwing trash on his property, identified to be a weed pulled from a potted plant. The suspect said the phone in his window was not recording but used to “scare” the victim.
Police say they found probable cause to believe the suspect used the phone for surveillance for the purpose of harassing and intimidating the victim.