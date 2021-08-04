ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Cumming man suspected of raping an 18-year-old woman at an Alpharetta hotel was arrested July 22 by Fulton County sheriff’s deputies.
Samuel Joseph Bailey, 18, was charged with rape. The charge stems from a sexual assault alleged to have happened June 13 at the Extended Stay hotel along Old Milton Parkway. Bailey remained jailed as of press time.
Alpharetta police responded to Northside Forsyth Hospital on June 14 to speak to the teenage victim. Detectives were assigned to investigate the case.
