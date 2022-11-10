Man accused of harassing students at Alpharetta library

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police are searching for a man suspected of harassing and filming a group of students at the library in downtown Alpharetta.
Reports said students, practicing workplace skills and helping out at the library, were harassed by a man on two separate occasions, which left teachers and library staff concerned and disturbed.
Teachers reported to police that in both instances, the man spent too much time observing the students while pretending to look at books, filming them with a phone on one occasion and asking questions about them on another.
A teacher reportedly noticed, “the suspect had an erection” during the incident and quickly removed her students from the area.
Staff told police the man is a regular visitor at the library to use computers but has not provided his information. Library security camera footage was also unable to get a clear image of the man’s face to identify him, the report said.
If identified, library staff said the Fulton County Library System has internal methods of banning individuals from the space.