Man accesses account during ATM transaction

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police a man took $1,000 in cash from her account while she was at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Alpharetta Highway March 14.
The woman said theman approached from behind.
She told police the man asked her to help with the machine. She refused and rolled up her window, and said the man swore at her. She said the man then “manipulated” the ATM and took $1,000 cash from her account before running to a car andleaving. Because she spoke little English, the woman could not be sure if the man threatened her.
Officers inspected the area but found nothing.