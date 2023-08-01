Mall employee threatened during shoplifting incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened an employee at Perimeter Mall during a shoplifting incident July 4.
Reports said the incident occurred at about noon, when a man put on an “Allen Iverson” t-shirt inside the mall’s Zumiez store and attempted to leave without paying.
When a mall employee attempted to stop the man, he allegedly threatened to punch her and fled the mall through a side exit.
Police were provided with a video of the suspect and the incident, but at the time of the report no suspect was identified.