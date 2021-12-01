DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a burglary at the Two Blocks apartment complex along Dunwoody Park on Nov. 11. The victims told officers someone stole their PlayStation 5, valued at $980, and two controllers for the video game console. Thieves also rummaged through several bags in the apartment.
Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed one of the complex maintenance workers look into the victims’ apartment while they were away from home. Moments later, the maintenance man returned with a second suspect and both entered the apartment. They walked out carrying a trash bag filled with unknown items, according to police.
Property management identified the maintenance worker as Nikeem Rogers, 26, of Roswell.
Investigators were able to identify the second suspect as Rogers’ roommate Dalvyn Lavell Harris Jones, 25. Officers tracked Harris Jones’ vehicle leaving the apartment complex. He and Rogers were in the car.
Both admitted to stealing the PlayStation and told officers they thought the apartment was abandoned and the previous owner left their belongings behind.
Police arrested Rogers and Harris Jones and charged both with burglary.
