Mailed check Fraud reported by Dunwoody resident

DUNWOODY, Ga.—More than $3,000 was taken from a Dunwoody resident after a check mailed through the post office was stolen, altered and cashed.
The victim reported to Dunwoody police that his bookkeeper mailed a check to the DeKalb County Property Tax Department in September, but later learned the check had been stolen after it was dropped off at the USPS collection box on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Police were told printed images of the check showed it had been altered by someone before being deposited.
Police have no suspect in the case.