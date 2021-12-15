Macy’s cashier charged with theft by deception in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Macy’s cashier was arrested Nov. 26 after she confessed to fraudulently refunding money to her debit card.
L’ynja Cashe Hubert, 23, of Atlanta, was charged with theft by deception. Hubert was an employee at the Macy’s at Perimeter Mall. Police were called to the department store by Macy’s security officers.
On four separate occasions between Oct. 2 and Nov. 15, Hubert allegedly rang up refunds for merchandise that customers wanted to return. After the customers left, she rang up another refund, this time crediting her own bank account for the value of the returned items.
Store security investigated Hubert and showed police receipts of the four fraudulent returns the suspect confessed to making, which totaled $748. Security also provided surveillance footage showing Hubert waving her phone in front of the cash register to transfer payments to her debit card, using a function similar to “Apple Pay.”
Hubert wrote out a statement admitting to the allegations, police said. Police noted she is four months pregnant, just graduated school and is taking care of her elderly grandfather. They said her motives included trying to buy a bigger home for herself and her future child.
