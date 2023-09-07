Mableton man arrested after string of burglaries

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 30-year-old Mableton man Aug. 17, one of two suspects in a string of non-residential burglaries earlier this year.
Two lawn companies reported equipment stolen out of a shared storage facility on Branch Drive around 6 a.m. May 5. At the scene, deputies reported observing a cut lock on the ground beside the entrance gate.
An employee told deputies they had left the property around 7 p.m. May 4, and when he returned the next morning, he found one riding lawn mower and two weed eaters missing from storage, and four leaf blowers and two hedge trimmers missing from a lawn truck.
The owner of the second lawn company reported two weed eaters missing from his portion of the storage.
Around 4 p.m. May 5, another victim on Branch Drive reported his trailer had been stolen.
The owner of a landscaping business on Atlanta Highway also reported a $50,000 piece of heavy machinery stolen around 3 p.m. May 7.
The suspect was involved in another burglary reported on Atlanta Highway May 7. Surveillance footage from the business showed a suspect breaking two padlocks and unsuccessfully attempting to break into a work truck. A second suspect in the footage appeared to be on the lookout.
On June 22, another victim at a business on Union Center Drive reported his glass door had been shattered by a suspect in a vehicle. Video surveillance footage showed the suspect exiting the vehicle, entering the building and then leaving. The victim reported nothing was stolen.
One of the suspects was later identified and charged with six felony counts of forced second-degree non-residence burglary; one count of non-forced, non-residence burglary in the second degree; five counts of theft by taking a truck, van or bus; entering automobile theft; and interference with government property.
He also received misdemeanor charges of theft by taking from a building; loitering and prowling; and criminal trespass.