Luxury vehicle stolen in Perimeter Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports said that a Mercedes worth $70,000 was recently stolen from a Perimeter area restaurant.
Officers responded to Seasons 52 on Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 after a victim discovered his car had been stolen. Reports said the vehicle was parked in the lot when the owner entered the restaurant at about 6 p.m. and was missing about an hour later.
No security cameras captured the incident, but officers learned the vehicle was spotted on FLOCK traffic cameras at about 6:30 p.m. while traveling on I-285.
The vehicle was marked as stolen in police databases, but officers were unable to identify a suspect in the case.