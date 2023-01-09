Lowered credit score alerts woman to fraud

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police Dec. 27 that she had been looking over her credit score the weekend before and noticed it had gone down.
She said she discovered that someone opened a Bank of America account last May in her name, the police report said, but has never had any legitimate accounts with Bank of America.
The account balance of approximately $10,675.50 is two months past due.
The woman froze all of her credit accounts and said she would keep an eye out for any additional fraudulent activity.