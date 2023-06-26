Lottery tickets stolen in gas station burglary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When police responded to an alarm call at Valero Gas Station on Nesbit Ferry Road May 31, they noticed what appeared to be forced entry.
The front door was smashed. But police saw no obvious signs of stolen or missing items, confirmed by the manager who later arrived on scene.
In surveillance footage, the suspect was seen approaching the business at around 3:45 a.m. and entering the store. The suspect took several lottery tickets while inside, then was seen running out of the business to disappear into the wood line near Mount Pisgah Christian School.
In the video, the suspect was wearing white or khaki shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat and a black face covering. There were no witnesses to the burglary, the police report said.