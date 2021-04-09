MILTON, Ga. — Police investigated a Milton woman’s March 24 report that someone stole her wallet from her car as she was playing tennis along Manor Club Drive in east Cobb County on March 22.
The victim said her credit card, debit card and driver’s license were in the stolen wallet. Police indicated a woman used the victim’s debit card and license to withdraw $16,000 from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The suspect tried to remove $12,000 from a second account by posing as the victim. Employees at the second bank turned the suspect away when she failed to answer security questions.
The victim told officers she also got alerts from her credit card company notifying her that someone attempted to make multiple purchase of $1,000 apiece at Kroger and Office Max stores in Cobb County.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman walking near cars at the tennis court and a suspicious white Volvo SUV parked at the scene, according to Milton police. Cobb County police advised the victim to report the identity theft to her local police agency.
