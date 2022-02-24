Losses exceed $10,000 in Roswell apartment burglary

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man reported his apartment on Belcourt Parkway had been burglarized Feb. 10. The victim advised police that he left for work that morning and when he returned home, he found the front door dead bolt lock had been damaged.
The victim stated that an Xbox One, PlayStation 5, eight controllers and a 55-inch, Hisense TV had been stolen. His roommate, who was out of town, told law enforcement via video chat that $10,000 worth of jewelry was also taken, based on what he could observe.