Loganville man jailed for filing false report

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a Loganville man for filing a false police report after he allegedly called 911 and falsely claimed he had been assaulted and shot at by an unknown suspect.
Police reports said multiple officers were called to the LGE Credit Union on Old Milton Parkway Dec. 13, after receiving reports that a man had a firearm and had fired 10 shots during an altercation in the bank parking lot.
The caller told 911 he had been attacked by an unknown individual wearing all black as he exited the bank at about noon. Police were told the attacker threatened to shoot the caller and the man fired into the air multiple times during the altercation.
However, when police arrived on scene and located a man matching the caller’s description, they were not able to locate any weapons and were told a vastly different story about what had occurred.
At the scene, the suspect told police that he and the caller had met at the bank to exchange $13,000 for a vehicle sale and had been in contact for several days prior to the sale. The suspect said there had not been a physical altercation and the two men had only met to exchange money.
Police searched the man’s vehicle and belongings and were not able to find a firearm. After the search, they also observed security camera footage from the bank and a nearby vehicle that confirmed the man’s story.
Footage showed the two men meeting at the bank and did not show any altercation, the report said.
The caller, who was also located at the scene, was arrested for false report of a crime and was transported to the Alpharetta City Jail.