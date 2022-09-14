Loganville man arrested for mother’s murder in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly killing his mother late last week.
Christopher Pino, of Loganville, Ga., was charged with murder and several other counts Sept. 13 after an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and county medical examiner determined that Pino’s 61-year-old mother, a Forsyth County resident, had died by homicide.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said that police responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road in far east Forsyth County, after it was reported that woman living in the home would not wake up.
Deputies immediately determined the woman, Teresa Slate, was deceased and foul play was suspected.
The Pino investigation identified Pino as the primary suspect in Slate’s death, and he was located in Gainesville the following day, Miller said.
Pino is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. In addition to murder charges, Pino faces outstanding arrest warrants for theft from a jurisdiction in Virginia.
Miller said Slate’s death is still under active investigation and no further details can be released.