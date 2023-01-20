Loganville man arrested Following police chase

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A driver who fled from Dunwoody Police officers after running a red light at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center has been arrested on multiple traffic charges.
Police said the high-speed chase began at about 8 p.m., Jan. 14 proceeding down Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive, and through the Perimeter Mall area. After a short distance, the driver abandoned his vehicle behind a restaurant and fled on foot, leaving a passenger inside the vehicle.
While investigating the vehicle, an anonymous call told police the driver was at a brewery next door to where the vehicle was found. When found at the brewery, the driver admitted to everything, the report said.
The driver was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, driving with a suspended license and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.