Lilburn man arrested for speeding 100 mph

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 21-year-old Lilburn man March 16 after he was allegedly clocked traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Ga. 400.
Police officers stopped a Chevy Cruz at about 10:30 p.m. after it was seen passing vehicles on Ga. 400 traveling at about 101 miles per hour.
The suspect driver said he was racing home to complete an assignment that was due.
Due to the heavy traffic, limited nighttime visibility and the speed of the driver’s vehicle, officers placed the man under arrest for reckless driving and speeding and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.