Lego shoplifters arrested for giving police fake names

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested two men Aug. 16 for giving false names after they were caught shoplifting from Target on State Bridge Road.
Police were provided with the suspect’s vehicle description and tag number. Store clerks were not able to identify what the suspects stole, the police report said.
Police located the suspects, a Decatur man and a man from Snellville, and saw multiple items in their backseat with security seals including four LEGO sets, a headset and a Google Wi-Fi booster. When police confronted the two suspects, they both provided fake names.
The report said Target did not want to prosecute but wanted the suspects trespassed. So officers charged them with giving false names and were transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.