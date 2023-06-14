Lawrenceville woman cited for drugs in purse

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a woman on felony drug charges May 20 after reportedly locating methamphetamine in her purse during a traffic stop.
Deputies reported observing a pickup truck jerking while traveling on Buford Highway around midnight and conducting a traffic stop at Bonnie Brae Road.
While speaking with the driver, deputies reported noticing signs of impairment and determined he was under the influence to the extent that is less than safe to drive. The man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI drugs.
Deputies reported searching the vehicle and locating two bags of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt residue in a purse that belonged to the passenger, Jamyne Rivera, 42, of Lawrenceville.
Rivera was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $11,130.