Lawrenceville woman arrested for battery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Lawrenceville woman March 5 who allegedly battered her girlfriend outside a Home Depot in Suwanee.
Forsyth County deputies met with a woman at Emory Johns Creek Hospital who said her girlfriend Precious Ayeni, 23, had scratched, bitten and hit her. The woman said she had waited for Ayeni in the car at the Home Depot on Peachtree Parkway with her dog.
The woman told deputies Ayeni disliked when she left the car door open, which she said she did when she exited the vehicle to walk her dog. The woman said she and Ayeni argued over the open door, and then Ayeni attacked her.
During the argument, Ayeni allegedly caused the woman bodily harm by “disfiguring her tongue by slicing it open with her fingers to expose its insides after biting her face causing it to bleed and scratching her neck and arm while beating her,” the report states.
Ayeni told deputies on a phone call the argument ensued over their relationship, past relationships, loyalty and trust. Ayeni met with deputies at the hospital, where she was arrested for felony aggravated battery.