Lawrenceville man booked for theft at an Alpharetta gym

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police arrested a Lawrenceville man April 12 after he was suspected of taking $600 in cash and valuables from lockers at Life Time Fitness on North Point Parkway.
Thanh Nguyen of Lawrenceville was arrested after the facility’s manager and several patrons confronted him after spotting him near the lockers.
Witnesses said Nguyen admitted to the thefts and offered to return the items if they did not call police.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and released April 14 after posting a $2,500 bond.