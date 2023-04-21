Lawncare worker robbed of $1,300 worth of tools

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police say a lawncare worker was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects March 29.
Police were notified that a man returned to his truck after working at a residence on Dunwoody Club Drive when he noticed two men walking away from the truck carrying several of his tools.
When the victim tried to stop the men, one of the suspects lifted his shirt and produced a handgun, before continuing to walk north on Dunwoody Club Drive. Equipment worth approximately $1,300 was stolen, the report said.
The victim could not provide more than a basic description of the suspect or their vehicle.
At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified.