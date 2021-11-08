MILTON, Ga. — Nearly $4,000 worth of landscaping equipment was stolen from a woman’s Public Storage unit on Main Street, she reported to police Oct. 21.
The victim told officers three leaf blowers valued at $800 apiece, a $300 chainsaw, two weed eaters valued at $300 each and a pair of tree trimmers valued at $200 apiece were stolen from her unit sometime overnight.
The woman said the items were there when she left the Public Storage around 8:30 the previous evening, but when she arrived there the following day her lock was missing.
