Large sum of cash stolen from Roswell vehicle

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A total of $9,500 in cash was stolen out of a Roswell man’s car while it was parked July 25 at Publix on Rucker Road.
The victim told police he had just left Truist Bank, parked his car at Publix and went inside to shop. When he came back to his car, he saw his driver’s door lock had been broken and $9,500 cash was missing from his center console.
Video footage in the parking lot showed a vehicle pulling up to the spot where the victim’s car was parked.
An unidentified person then broke the lock of car and took the money.
Police are currently pulling security footage from the ATMs.